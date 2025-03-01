Aew Capital Management L P Makes New $230,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 81,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 228.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 71,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of -441.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is -4,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

