Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Nextdoor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 15,946,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,016. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $41,243.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,063.20. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

