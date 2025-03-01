PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. PubMatic updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,447.52. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $407,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

