PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.24 million. PubMatic updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
Insider Transactions at PubMatic
In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,447.52. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $407,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Dividend King?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.