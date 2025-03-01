MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. MasTec also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.340 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE MTZ traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.55. 3,335,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. MasTec has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.