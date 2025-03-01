Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Table Trac Company Profile
