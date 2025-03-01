Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

