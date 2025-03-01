Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 19,849 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 147.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

