Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Pengana Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

