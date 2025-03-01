Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,931. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.57 and a 1 year high of C$36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.80.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.02, for a total transaction of C$720,496.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan Scott Campbell sold 3,904 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.09, for a total transaction of C$129,183.36. Insiders sold a total of 25,951 shares of company stock valued at $913,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.25 to C$45.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.