Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

