Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Cut by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

