Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 155 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,016.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,898.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,607.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

