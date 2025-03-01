Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

NYSE PWR opened at $259.32 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

