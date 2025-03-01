Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

