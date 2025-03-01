Sims Investment Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

