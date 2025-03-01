Sims Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

