AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

AES Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

