Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a growth of 967.9% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.