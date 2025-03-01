LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 1,043.9% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LogicMark Trading Down 11.7 %

LGMK stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502,701.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.15. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 5.88% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

