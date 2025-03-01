PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.86 and traded as low as C$25.93. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 672,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,884.68. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

