First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $4.96. First Foundation shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 530,393 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

