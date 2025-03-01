Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $0.66. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 72,145 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

