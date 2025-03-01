Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.46 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 101.40 ($1.28). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26), with a volume of 55,460 shares traded.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

