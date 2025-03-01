Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 157,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 116,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,600.27. This trade represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.