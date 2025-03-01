Insider Buying: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Buys 530 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,705. This trade represents a 1.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
