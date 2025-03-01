Insider Buying: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Buys 530 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,705. This trade represents a 1.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

