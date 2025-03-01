Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

