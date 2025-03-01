Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 596 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $303.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.29 and a 200-day moving average of $325.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

