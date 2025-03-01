Metis Global Partners LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $534.09 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

