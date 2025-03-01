ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

ADT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

