Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

