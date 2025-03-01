Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.