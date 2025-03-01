Enerflex Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Enerflex has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Enerflex has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerflex to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

