Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.340-9.670 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.86.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

