Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

