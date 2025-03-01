DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Zacks reports. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. DLocal updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

