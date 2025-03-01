Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

FIGB opened at $43.26 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.