Providence First Trust Co Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises 1.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $58.02 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

