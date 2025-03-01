SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 220,832 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 220,832 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 57,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,777 shares of company stock worth $17,934,726 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

