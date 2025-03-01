Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,423,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.31.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

