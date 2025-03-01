Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

