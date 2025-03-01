SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 514.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWP stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

