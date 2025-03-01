Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.