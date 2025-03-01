Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) to Issue $0.50 Final Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.
About Eagers Automotive
