Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) to Issue $0.50 Final Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

About Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

