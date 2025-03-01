United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $14.03. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

