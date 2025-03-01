Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $29.90. Security Federal shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2,297 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

