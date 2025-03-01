WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from WAM Strategic Value’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Strategic Value
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.