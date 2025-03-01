Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.39 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,668,473 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £289.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.39.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

