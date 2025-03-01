Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.97 and traded as high as $30.80. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 43,731 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

