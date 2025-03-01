Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 71.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 1,421,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,340.0 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.
About Stockland
