Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 71.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 1,421,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,340.0 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

