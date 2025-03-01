SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of SRMGF stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 SMN
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.