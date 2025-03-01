G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $17.14. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 5,371 shares changing hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

